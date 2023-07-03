COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - At least 4,000 customers in Collierville have not had power since Sunday night.
"I heard all these noises, popping explosions. The wind got so loud I couldn't hear the thunder,” said Erica McCarrens.
McCarrens rounded up her family to shelter in their safe room last night.
"Once it all passed, we looked outside and saw we lost two big trees and now we are cleaning up,” McCarrens said.
While driving through McCarren’s Germantown neighborhood, FOX13 saw several trees down, including one splitting a house in half.
There are also MLGW crews working to restore power.
"I have friends around the corner that let us borrow a generator. They have power. We don't. But now I have a refrigerator for everyone to bring their food over,” said Marc Hines.
MLGW said 35,000 people lost power overnight Sunday.
While that is down significantly, MLGW CEO and President Doug McGowan said hundreds of customers who lost power more than a week ago are still waiting to get back online.
"To be clear, we will not stop until those customers who were out last week are back on and then anyone who was out because of last week and their power is out again we will make sure we prioritize you as we work on other outages,” said McGowan.
While MLGW crews put Band-Aids on the issue, McGowans said longterm solutions are underway.
These solutions incudes: $1.2 billion to go toward tree trimming, replacing old infrastructure and installing a smart grid.
"We positively have not forgotten you. Hang in there. We are coming in,” said McGowan.
McGowan said the infrastructure is not built to withstand winds of more than 40 miles per hour.
Until that changes we may continue to see power lines snap in half and trees uprooted.
