COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The superintendent of Collierville Schools announced that he will be stepping down from his position as Director of Schools at the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for Collierville Schools.
Dr. Gary Lilly told the Board of Education on August 18 that his last day with the district will be December 31, Collierville Schools said.
Lilly, who has led the district for four years, is leaving to take the role of Executive Director of the Tennessee Organization of Schools Superintendents (TOSS), the school district said. He will start his new position on January 1, 2024.
“The amazing students, educators, administrators, and Board members associated with Collierville Schools have enriched my professional life and practice in innumerable ways,” Lilly said in a press release. “As I prepare for a new journey with TOSS, I do so with immense gratitude for the opportunities, collaborations, and accomplishments that we have shared here. My dedication to the work of the district will remain steadfast until my departure, but my love for the community will last my lifetime.”
The Board of Education is expected to name an interim successor in the following weeks.
Prior to coming to Collierville, Lilly served as the Superintendent of Bristol (TN) City Schools for a decade, the Collierville spokesperson said.
In his new role with TOSS, Lilly will help to advance the needs of education in Tennessee through legislative advocacy, information sharing and professional development of district leaders, Collierville Schools said.
