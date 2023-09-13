Adam Sandler Generic

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 16: Adam Sandler attends the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Comedian Adam Sandler will be in Memphis for his next tour, sources said.

Sandler announced the 'I Miss You Tour' on Wednesday. The tour will include music, comedy and a surprise guest.

Sandler will be performing at the FedExForum on Thursday, November 16.

The FedExForum exclusive ticket presale will begin tomorrow, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will be on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m.

