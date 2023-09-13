MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Comedian Adam Sandler will be in Memphis for his next tour, sources said.
Sandler announced the 'I Miss You Tour' on Wednesday. The tour will include music, comedy and a surprise guest.
Sandler will be performing at the FedExForum on Thursday, November 16.
The FedExForum exclusive ticket presale will begin tomorrow, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m.
Tickets for the general public will be on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m.
You can buy tickets here.
