MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A commercial building caught fire on Summer Avenue on Tuesday night.
The blaze was reported around 8 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Flames were going in and out, according to a FOX13 crew on scene.
MFD told FOX13 that the building is believed to be a vacant commercial building.
As of 10 p.m., firefighters remained on scene but the fire was said to be under control.
