GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Residents in Germantown who were forced to flush their water to filter out diesel fuel may still have to pay for that water, according to a press release from the City of Germantown.

A Germantown spokesperson said that the Germantown Financial Advisory Commission voted not to provide a water credit for residents which would have saved those residents from paying a full water bill for water flushed after up to 300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the city's supply.

Germantown water crisis to undergo independent, thorough review, city officials say Former Collierville Town Administrator James Lewellen will lead the project, with preliminary findings expected to be released within 45 days, officials said.

The commission's recommendation will go to Board of Mayor and Aldermen where the final decision on the water credit will be made.

The vote by the advisory commission was narrow, according to the Germantown spokesperson, with the tide of the vote only being tilted towards denial after an alderman recused himself from the vote, instead deciding to focus on his participation in the Board of Aldermen meeting.

After the spill, residents were barred from taking showers, washing their hands or drinking the water and were only able to flush their water, a necessary step in diluting the contamination.

A tenured City of Germantown employee was fired after officials with the city said an investigation discovered that the employee spilled the diesel fuel into the reservoir.

Residents of Germantown still have hope at avoiding a costly water bill, however. The final decision on whether or not Germantown residents will get that water credit will be made by the Board of Aldermen during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, August 14.

That meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Germantown City Hall at 1930 South Germantown Road.