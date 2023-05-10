MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Commissioners will discuss a resolution today regarding the possibility of improving Regional One Hospital at a cost of $7.5 million.
The estimate would require a FYI 2023 capital improvement funds in the amount of $5 million from its budget.
How the remaining funds in order to meet the estimated price tag will be discussed.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has proposed the idea that the University of Tennessee Health Science Center combine with Regional One to create a more comprehensive medical campus.
Both the medical school and hospital are next to one another.
Such a move would cost an estimated $100 million. Harris has suggested increasing the wheel tax by $50 for car registrations.
The topic is on the agenda for the commission's Government Committee meeting that starts at 9:50 a.m.
