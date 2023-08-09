MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An ordinance asking the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) to sever the use of all specialized units and task forces to fight crime was voted down by members of a Shelby County Commissioner’s committee on Aug. 9.
The ordinance, in its first reading, was sponsored by Commissioner Brittany Thornton, who was not present at the meeting.
The ordinance originally came before the committee in April, when commissioners elected to defer it until a later meeting.
The co-sponsor, Commissioner Erika Sugarmon, indicated she wanted to remove her name as a sponsor in comments critical of the ordinance, and after speaking with residents in her district, she said.
Two representatives of the organization Decarcerate Memphis spoke in favor of the ordinance.
A retired Memphis Police commander, Darrell Sheffield, spoke against it. He argued that the ordinance was anti-police and the language could mean the elimination of all kinds of units, including those that pursue sex crime offenders.
He said the same ordinance adopted by the Memphis City Council was a response to the notable death of Tyre Nichols allegedly by officers in a specialized Memphis Police unit following a traffic stop.
Five of those officers were charged with murder and are facing future court trials.
Sheffield said that since that ordinance passed in Memphis, its crime rate has risen sharply.
“Without proactive, specialized units, it’s supporting crime and criminals,” he said about the ordinance.
Several commissioners echoed concerns that removing a law enforcement tool should not be responsive to a limited number of “bad apples” in a force.
Commissioners voted 6-0 against the ordinance with Commissioner Miska Clay-Bibbs abstaining.
Commissioners also voted to move the discussion of two more related ordinances - without recommendations - to their next meeting: one proposes that SCSO ban bias and pretextual traffic stops for low-level violations, and the other to get the SCSO to compile comprehensive arrest and traffic stop data for sharing.
Commissioners indicated that they did not want either ordinance to be deferred until two months later before resuming discussion.
Commissioners voiced unified interest in getting a data filing system created in the Sheriff’s department. However, many wanted to delay voting on the ordinance until questions about what amount of funding would be needed for it were answered.
Commissioners mentioned the need to track the county’s judicial process through data – from traffic stops, arrests, pre-trial, and sentencing.
“I’d say certainly, with this being one of the nation’s most dangerous areas, we need to be concerned with what’s happening," said Commissioner Mick Wright. "In my five years, I don’t recall one report from the sheriff’s office giving us a report about what the trends are.”
The commission needs the data to tie it to resources and solutions, he said.
