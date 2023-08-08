MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council Parks & Environment Committee approved several funding earmarks for park maintenance needs or new construction.
During a regular meeting Aug. 8, the committee forwarded a favorable recommendation of $5 million for the final phase of a new $15 million Lester Community Center in Binghampton. Construction is expected to begin in the late fall or in early spring, city planners told the committee.
Funding for more projects that received a favorable recommendation to the full council included:
- $600,00 toward refurbishing the tennis courts at three neighborhood community centers: Glenview, Bert Ferguson and Hickory Hill
- $5 million to pay for the final improvements now being finished at Audubon Park’s Golf Course
- $1.5 million to complete another section of the Wolf River Greenway near Kennedy Park
- $250,000 toward maintenance needs at Lichterman Nature Center
- $250,000 toward maintenance needs at the Memphis Zoo
- $500,000 toward the building of an educational greenhouse at Botanic Gardens
- $1.1 million toward an after-school facility for the RedZone Ministries’ Opportunity Zone in Orange Mound
