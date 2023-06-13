MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Will there be an increase in property taxes?
It’s yet another question for Memphis city council as they inch closer to that July 1 deadline, when the 2024 budget is set to begin.
Councilman Chase Carlisle, who oversees the budget committee, said he’s confident the property tax discussions as well as the 2024 budget will be solidified by then.
“I expect all that to occur, actually on our June 27 meeting,” he said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Tuesday morning, yet another proposal was brought up -- a 29 cent property tax increase per every $100.
It was proposed by chairman Martavius Jones and received mixed reviews from the council, but others in the crowd said that increase be used for good.
“I’d support it going to housing, to transit, to creating an opportunity youth fund, to getting more positions for our youth who want summer jobs, to look out for our folks who have no place to stay,” said Memphis resident Suzanne Jackson.
Community members, like Jackson, said this is a much better use for the funds instead of it going toward public safety.
This comes after Carlisle listed a 15 percent salary raise for public safety as a top priority, and Mayor Jim Strickland countered with a friendly proposal for 14 percent.
“Crime prevention and crime reduction are two entirely different things that don’t intersect. What does intersect is investing in our community and preventing crime from that,” said Memphis resident Richard Massey.
Massey agreed that education, youth programs, and public transportation, should all be taken into consideration in both the budget and property tax discussions.
“Look towards elevating people over power, jobs over jailing, infrastructure over incarceration, development over detainment, housing over handouts, growth over giveaways,” he said.