MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Berclair community is mourning after a popular street vendor died.
FOX13 reported John Materna, known by folks as "The Watermelon Man" was shot during a robbery while selling fruit from his truck.
Later on May 29, FOX13 learned he died from his injuries.
“Omg he’s gone? that is so sad,” said Phyllis Conwell, community member.
Community members, including Phyllis Conwell, told FOX13, they’re heartbroken and shaken up after finding out about the death of "The Watermelon Man".
RELATED: Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor dead after being robbed, shot
“He didn’t deserve to die the way he did, but this is Memphis,” said Conwell.
Materna was selling watermelons at his usual spot at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street May 15.
Around 9:15 in the morning, he was shot in the stomach during a robbery.
Memphis Police are still searching for this silver Infiniti with paper tags that read “retired.”
Soon after his passing, the community built a memorial to honor the life and legacy of the Watermelon Man.
Driver after driver pulled over by the corner of where the victim sold the fruits to ask Fox13, “what happened to The Watermelon Man," and "is he doing ok?"
“We are actually really grateful to have the opportunity to buy watermelons from him. They were really delicious,” said Yessica Olvera.
Yessica Olvera is a mother of two who lives in the neighborhood.
Olvera said there are many shootings and violence that happen every day.
She said she is part of a neighborhood watch page on Facebook to stay alert and updated on what’s going on in the area.
“We can be just a few steps away from gun shots or anything. you have to be careful in what you do and your daily routine. it’s just a lot of violence,” said Olvera.
Community members told FOX13, they hope the family continues to sell watermelons right on the corner that he knew and loved.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor dead after being robbed, shot
- Shooting breaks out at massive house party in East Memphis
- Tipton County detectives assist TN Bureau of Investigation in deadly shooting
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives