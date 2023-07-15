MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A walk against gun violence was held Saturday morning in South Memphis.
Dozens, including elected officials, gathered to walk about a half mile, along with the community, through the neighborhood to declare they were not going to put up with the violence.
The group gathered in the 800 block of Western Park Drive.
It was sponsored by the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission, according to a flier posted to a social media page belonging to Rep. John Gillespie, R-East Memphis.
“Gun violence is ravaging our communities,” said Senator London Lamar, D-Memphis, speaking into a microphone before the walk began.
Governor Bill Lee, after a school shooting in Nashville, said he will call state lawmakers back to the Capital to focus on “public safety.”
The group said their demands of legislators included “restoring required handgun permits” and “enacting [a] mental health order of protection law.”
“I’ve been doing this 20 years and they’re killing more,” said activist Stevie Moore, whose anti-violence group FFUN has held similar walks.
Roshunda Johnson chose to walk for her daughter, who she said was shot and killed in May 2022 in a domestic violence incident.
“I try to do these walks to encourage others,” she said in an interview. “You never get past (the pain), you just learn how to live with it.”
