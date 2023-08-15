OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - A California company has been forced to pay $4.5 million for illegally discharging wastewater from a manufacturing plant in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
View Inc., which is headquartered in Milipitas, California but operates a facility in Olive Branch, pled guilty to negligently discharging wastewater into a Publicly Owned Treatment Works without a valid state permit, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.
The Olive Branch plant is the only manufacturing facility for the California-based company, authorities said, and, as part of its manufacturing process, discharges wastewater from glass cutting, grinding, washing and polishing directly into two discharge points connected to the city's sewer system.
Authorities said that the plant discharged about 248,000 gallons per day to the city's Publicly Owned Treatment Works, making up almost 40 percent of its capacity.
From December 11, 2018 to June 28, 2021, authorities said that the company negligently violated a requirement of a pretreatment program by discharging without a permit.
View Inc. was sentenced to a three-year term of probation and ordered the company to pay a $3 million fine. The court also ordered View Inc. to make a community service payment of $450,000 to DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority to be used for the sole purpose of expanding wastewater treatment capacity in DeSoto County.
As part of the resolution of the criminal charges, the company has entered a separate but related civil Agreed Order with the Mississippi Commission on Environmental Quality by and through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality which has assessed a civil penalty of $1.5 million.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives