MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There's a big enough problem with cars in Memphis with expired plates or old drive-out tags.
Now a new concern.
A replica plate that looks very real
If you have Amazon Prime, you can order a replica plate for $20 and get one within two days.
People in the community are concerned criminals may use them to get away with crimes, but the Memphis Police Department assures it is not as big of a concern as you may think.
"There's already an issue of a lot of drive out tags that aren't legal and to see that they are now making a replica license plate that is so easily accesible is very disappointing,” said Kimberlee Richards, a Memphis resident.
For just $18.77, you can get your hands on a replica Tennessee license plate from Amazon.
"It looks really similar to the real thing,” Richards said.
Dozens of happy customers left five-star review under the product.
One said, “If you are looking for something like this, you’ve found it.”
Another review read, “Just as good as the real thing.”
“I can see them leading to some problem, especially if you can customize them,” said Robb Aquadro, of Memphis.
Aquadro is concerned these replica plates may add fuel to a fire law enforcement is already facing with fake paper drive-out tags.
Drive-out tags can be found online, illegally posted for sale then used on stolen vehicles to commit crimes.
"I'm not sure how you would be able to police that. I mean anyone could go out and do that,” said Aquadro.
While citizens are concerned, a Memphis Police spokesperson said there is no need to be.
They are trained to spot a fake license plate.
One, the barcode is in the wrong place.
The fake license plate is not the same exact shade of blue, and the replica is plastic rather than metal.
Finally, the spokesperson doesn’t believe criminals will spend nearly $20 on a replica when they can get a paper drive out tag for a fraction of the price.
"I'm prayerful that things will change in the very near future,” Richards said.
According to Chiozza Law Firm, having a fake plate in Tennessee is a Class E felony that could be punishable up to 6 years in jail and up to $3,000 fine.
