Memphis, Tenn. – On Thursday night during a Lil Baby concert, Memphis police said a man was shot inside the FedEx Forum.
Police said the man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
FOX13 spoke to people at the concert when the shooting happened. Two women told FOX13 Lil Baby was on stage performing with Rylo Rodriguez.
“Everything went well until Rylo came out. Rylo was performing. He had on his ski mask. He took that off. Lil Baby came out to perform his part of the song, and out of nowhere, boom, boom.”
The women describe what followed after the shots were fired.
“I heard Lil Baby or Rylo on the stage like what the f***, and then a big security guard came running across the stage and was trying to get Lil Baby off the stage.”
Those attending the concert tell FOX13 they only heard one gun shot, but Memphis Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired. Two of the women FOX13 spoke with are from Memphis and told FOX13 they didn’t immediately run for cover when the shooting happened.
“I’m kind of used to it to be honest. It’s probably why we were just sitting there waiting on it to be over because it’s the norm.”
The women said that a lot of people from out of town came to the concert. They wish visitors had a better experience.
“I just hate that that was the representation of Memphis. I feel like we better than that. I feel like we could do a lot for the city, but you know, stuff like this, it kind of prevents people from coming to Memphis, because they don’t want to deal with the stuff that comes with it.”
FOX13 has asked the FedEx Forum how someone was able to get inside the forum with a gun. The Forum sent FOX13 a statement that reads:
A person was shot last night at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department.
FOX13 will continue pressing for answers on how a person with a gun made it by security.
