MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A construction worker who died after an accident at a job site has been identified, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO said that 64-year-old Lino Alonzo of Cordova was injured during an accident at a construction site in the 7600 block of Chasewood Drive in southeast Shelby County around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Alonzo was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition but died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities initially called Alonzo's death an accident but said that they are continuing to investigate.
