MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A cooling center is opening for those who need relief from the heat.
According to the City of Memphis, an emergency cooling center is open on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue.
For assistance with transportation, contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at 901-297-1680.
Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from partners at the Union Mission located on Poplar Avenue by calling 901-526-8403, or The Salvation Army located at Jackson Avenue by calling 901-529-4545, according to a media release.
For additional questions contact the City of Memphis.
