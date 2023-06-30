SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - As deadly heat continues to grip the Mid-South, the Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency has opened up additional cooling centers and will be handing out free water.
The agency, along with several Shelby County Commissioners and Memphis-Shelby County Schools, will have a cooling center set up on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at Northaven Elementary School at 5157 North Circle Road. The cooling center and water distribution will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the agency said.
A food truck will also be on site between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the agency said.
The agency has also partnered with the City of Millington and the City of Bartlett to host cooling centers and water distribution sites at Baker Community Center, Bartlett Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church.
Baker Community Center, at 7942 Church Street in Millington, will be open for cooling and water between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the agency said, while the Bartlett Baptist Church at 3465 Kirby Whitten in Bartlett will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Faith Baptist Church at 3755 North Germantown Road will also be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the agency said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two dead after car crash shuts down South Third Street, police say
- Smash-and-grab thieves target small family market in Raleigh following storm damage
- 96 hours after storm, 21K MLGW customers remain without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives