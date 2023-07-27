City of Memphis opens cooling center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An emergency center will open for Memphis residents to keep cool from the heat.

The cooling center will open on Thursday, July 27 from 1PM at the Hospitality Hub and it will run until 7 PM. 

Rides to the cooling center provided by MATA have started at 12 p.m. Mid-South Residents can call 901-297-1680 to schedule a pickup.

The cooling center has limited services and it is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter.

Those seeking for an overnight stay can contact the Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News