MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two cooling centers are scheduled to be open Thursday, June 28, 2023, in Memphis due to extreme heat in the Mid-South, city officials announced.
The times and locations are as followed:
From 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Greenlaw Community Center, 190 Mill Ave.
From 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Hospitality Hub, 170 Washington Ave.
Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is providing free transportation to the Hospitality Hub.
For assistance with transportation, call the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at 901-297-1680.
For further assistance to Greenlaw Community Center, call 211.
