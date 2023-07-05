MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Goodard School of Cordova hosts an open house to celebrate summer and prepare for the fall.
The event is scheduled for July 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Goddard School of Cordova on Forest Hill Irene Drive.
The event is for current students, families, and community members.
There will be games, face painting, food trucks, and a "Touch a Truck" event, the school said.
The school is now enrolling for the fall of 2023, and if you need more information, call 901-708-3338.
