MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With every glass of refreshing lemonade or tasty slushie, three sisters have been supporting the work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and some other good causes too.
Cold drinks on hot summer days in the Mid-South are at a premium.
So why not satisfy that quench and use it to make a difference?
That's what three sisters in Cordova - Mira, Milan, and Maya - were convinced to do after seeing a social media challenge to help St. Jude.
Since July their drink stand at their family home next to its garage has been also helping a charity that supports orphans.
“We didn't think it was going to go past a week when we started it, but the amount of people that showed up and supported it, it was tremendous," the girls' father, Tony Assaf, told FOX13. "And, they're really good at it, all the flavors. they know the people. They know by name. People come to just take pictures with us. They just love it.”
Their father says their efforts for St. Jude was an easy decision: the family has visited St. Jude in the past for medical treatment for one of his four daughters.
“I have four daughters, they're all young girls. So, St. Jude Children's Hospital, we had to visit a few times for one of my daughter's medical condition she has. So, it's time to give back," Assaf said.
Through the end of August you can enjoy a refreshing drink and support their efforts by visiting the Sweet and Half stand at the corner off of Walnut Bend Road and Overcup Oaks Drive.
