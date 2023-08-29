MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman who allegedly stole toys to a children's game of survival could not escape surrounding detectives' cars at a store parking lot.
She certainly tried.
Latericka Berry, 25, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, vandalism $1,000 to $25,000, theft of merchandise less than $1,000, and three counts of child abuse and neglect.
Alana McKinnon, 26, was charged with theft of merchandise less than $1,000.
Memphis Gang Unit Street Crimes Detectives were inside the Target on Colonial Road after 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 when two women exited the store without paying for toys associated with the popular game Fortnite, a Shelby County Sheriff's report reads.
The toys were valued at $267.
Berry and McKinnon ran from the store and got into a Ford Fusion, with Berry in the driver's sea, court records show.
A detective, who saw the two leave the store, pursued them.
He turned on his car's lights and siren in front of the Fusion, but Berry put the car in reverse and struck an SUV parked behind it on the lot; she then shifted it into drive and struck the detective's car with him still inside, detectives said.
A second detective arrived and, standing in front of the Fusion, demanded she stop the car.
Berry drove the car toward him, barely missing him before hitting the first detective's car, according to detectives.
She then swerved the Fusion's steering wheel toward the standing detective, indicating an intention to strike him and pin him against another parked car, detectives said.
At this point the driver the SUV - first struck - drove it out of the way, which enabled two additional detective cars to pull up and block the Fusion's escape.
Berry responded by striking a detective's car with him inside of it, then shifting the Fusion into drive and then reverse: she struck another detective's car.
Detectives - all of them wearing vests with "Sheriff" across them - were then able to completely corner Berry, and she was pulled out of the driver's seat and taken into custody.
Three children younger than 5 years old were inside the Fusion, police said, and workers with the Tennessee Dept. of Children Services were called to the scene.
Store employees provided detectives with a copy of surveillance video capturing the incident.
Berry and McKinnon were transported to Jail East.
