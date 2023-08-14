MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Eight people shot in Downtown Memphis.
Luckily, no reports of deaths or critical injuries, but it’s yet another act of gun violence that is forcing our city leaders to take a closer look at what can be done at the local level, especially in the entertainment district on a weekend night.
FOX13 spoke to one man who said he was in Memphis this weekend with his wife when they saw the chaos unfolding outside their window at the Hampton Inn & Suites.
“We were watching and all of a sudden, we heard really rapid gunfire,” he said.
He said his window was just one casualty from the gunfire that also struck eight people.
“Thankfully, it was double paned because the first, outer pane completely shattered, big bullet hole in the middle. And then the second pane stopped it because if it wouldn’t have, I would’ve gotten shot in the stomach,” he described.
The now-viral video shows a large crowd outside the Hooters on Peabody Place and B.B. King Boulevard, then you hear gunshots and see people running.
The video has also made its rounds to city leaders.
On Monday morning, Mayor Jim Strickland said putting the Memphis Police traffic plan back in place should be a priority.
“We’ve got to reinstate our traffic plan downtown," Strickland said. "We’ve been using it for many months, and this will be announced later this week, but some businesses on Beale objected to it."
Councilman Worth Morgan said there have been multiple discussions about the Memphis Police traffic plan, which includes heightened police presence in the entertainment district and cracking down on reckless driving.
He said there’s always room for more.
“I would rather have businesses and commerce and everything shut down early than have people hurt every weekend," Morgan said. "We’re so lucky, so so lucky that yesterday, no one was killed. That could’ve been a massacre."
FOX13 also spoke to Downtown Memphis Commission president Paul Young who says his organization, the City of Memphis and Memphis Police plan to make a joint announcement about possible measures they plan to take.
He said that announcement could come on Friday.
