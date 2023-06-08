Generic expungement clinic photo

It will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 20th Expungement Clinic will take place June 10, and is hosted by the Criminal Court Clerk's office.

Agency representatives who will be on hand to help in the process include:

• City of Memphis Drive While You Pay

• Olympic Career Training

• Memphis Area Transit Authority

" Shelby County Office of Re-Entry

• Maximus Child Support

• Federal Express

• First Student

• Hope Works

• NAACP

The clinic takes place at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church-Westwood, located at 620 Parkrose Road, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

         
         
         
         

        Tags

        More News