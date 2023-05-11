MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Commissioner Henri E. Brooks hosted a breakfast on Thursday to discuss increasing crime committed by youths and possible intervening strategies to help tackle it.
"Because it's growing violence, it's growing crime and it's not all children," Brooks said. "But we want to remove those children, we want to give them a place to go. What we really want to do is get our children a safe place to go this summer, on the weekend, whenever they need it. We want the churches to open their doors every day. The doors to your sanctuary, the doors to your family life center, the doors to your gymnasium. Let's open up those doors so we can get those children, the ones who want, off the streets."
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and area pastors and school principals joined talk about help in curbing some of the negative youth behavior and crime.
"We hope it will make a difference," Bonner said. "Many times what I see is that we're not talking with one another the people that's really concerned. We all talk about crime but what are doing collectively."
The breakfast was held at Pursuit of God Church on North Watkins Street.
Dr. Telisia Franklin said that it's imperative that the change which starts in the church carries over into the home.
"Change can happen in our churches and so it is very imperative that we create programs and we create systems that can funnel our children in and let them know that somebody cares and hopefully eradicate some of the crime and some of the foolish choices that some of our young people are making," Franklin said. "I see hope in the room. There are so many leaders and pastors in this room and they understand that we need to all work together as one body to see how we can help our one Memphis."
