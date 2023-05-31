MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County Commission committee voted in favor of two measures concerning the local court system that is facing an accelerated amount of criminal cases.
The Shelby County Law Enforcement, Corrections and Courts Committee unanimously supported a resolution May 31 that obligates General Session Judges to provide three months of court data to commissioners twice annually.
The resolution, sponsored by Commissioners Mick Wright and Michael Whaley, would be used for commissioners and residents to better understand the kinds of cases and the outcomes of cases coming through the courts.
It reinforces an ordinance commissioners passed in August 2022, aiming to bring better transparency.
However, commissioners have yet to receive the initial three months of data demanded from the courts, Wright said.
That data, sought after, includes information ranging from September 2022 through February 2023, and was due March 1.
The regular information commissioners seek is "granular, useful data," Wright said, and includes a breakdown of the number of people who have been arrested, the initial court screenings, the bail amounts of those getting released and if there are subsequent charges to them.
"We need this information so we know and the public can know what's happening in court," Wright said.
Whaley and Commissioner Amber Mills echoed Whaley's comments that the data would answer questions about the court system they receive constantly from their constituents as a crime wave has unfolded.
The second related resolution, also sponsored by Wright, calls on asking for additional prosecutors via Tennessee Association of District Attorney Generals.
The resolution's aim is for tapping state circuit court judges as special judges in Shelby County's court proceedings midweek.
The additional judges would help ease the long backlog of cases waiting court dates.
People charged with crimes have a constitutional right to a speedy trial, and people who are victims of crimes deserve to see justice completed in a timely fashion, Wright said.
