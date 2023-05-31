DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple has been charged with DUI and six counts of child abuse after a crash in Dyersburg, police said.
Officers saw an overturned vehicle on Millsfield Highway near Fifth Consolidated School on May 28 around 7:30 p.m., Dyersburg Police said.
Children could be heard screaming from the crashed car, witnesses told police.
The children, ages 5-9, were able to get out of the vehicle, but one of those children had to be airlifted to Memphis for medical treatment, according to police.
The driver of the car, 27-year-old Hunter Ables, was charged with a second DUI offense, six counts of violent child abuse and neglect, reckless driving and violation of the implied consent laws, police said.
The passenger, 26-year-old Tamera Branham, was charged with DUI by proxy for knowingly allowing Ables to drive under the influence, six counts of violent child abuse neglect, felony possession of a schedule IV narcotic, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
