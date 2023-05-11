MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mississippi couple filed a lawsuit against Houston's Restaurant due to racial profiling, according to court documents.
The two visited the restaurant from Coahoma County, Mississippi on Aug. 7 2022 during a visit to their mother and cousin.
When the couple arrived to the restaurant, their family members were already sitting down. When they got to the table and sat down, the manager at the time, Kayla Hollins, walked passed them, according to court documents.
When the former manager walked back she came up to the table and told the couple to leave because they smelled like weed.
The couple did not respond to Hollins statement because they said "they believed she was talking to someone else since the couple knew they did not smell like weed," according to court documents.
Court documents show that the manager came back with a police officer and told them "I asked you to leave and come back tomorrow because you smell like weed."
The couple were escorted out the restaurant, and once they were escorted outside of the restaurant, a second officer told them that Houston's has a regular pattern of acting that way towards African American customers, documents show.
Court documents showed that the couple filed the lawsuit because they were racially profiled. The couple were looking to be serviced at the restaurant, and said they presented themselves in a "fit and proper manner," but they were still not provided with the services from the restaurant.
The couple filed the lawsuit on today and are asking for $500,000 each due to racial stigmatization, continue to and will suffer from feelings of racial stigmatization, according to court documents.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TN Senator takes aim at campsite along highway interchange
- 'They took my heart': Mom speaks after son shot, killed while pumping gas before church
- MSCS looking into pros and cons of using pepper spray on students
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives