MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The second of four men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has had his court date rescheduled.
Jarmarcus Johnson's new date to appear before Judge Lee Coffee is now set for May 26th.
The court appearance comes one day after a second charged man, and who police say organized the shooting of Dolph,, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, at a bakery on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17 2021, appeared in court and is now out of jail on bond.
Hernandez Govan, accused of organizing the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph posted bond and was released from jail, according to court records with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, records show that Hernandez Govan left the jail.
Previously, he posted bond.
Govan received a $90,000 bond on Thursday, May 11, 2023, exactly six months after he was arrested in connection to the Memphis rapper's death.
With that $90,000 bond, Govan's bail could have been as low as $9,000.
The other two men charged in the murder are Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson, whose artistic nickname is Straight Drop, and is Jamarcus's stepbrother.
