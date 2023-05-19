MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A court hearing scheduled for today, May 19, will discuss the permission to release hours of video taken at the scene of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols.
A coalition of media filed a motion on March 17 to gain access to approximately 20 hours of video showing the circumstances surrounding the police beating.
During the initial investigation into the arrest, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said it would be released on March 8.
But on the morning of the supposed release, the decision was changed when officers' defense lawyers argued in a court motion that public release of the video footage would have a prejudicial affect on the defendant's right to have a fair trial.
Media representatives filed a motion for access.
Judge James Jones Jr. will hear from the defense attorney's in a motion hearing at 9 a.m.
The former Memphis Police Officers charged in this case will not be at the hearing. Their next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.
