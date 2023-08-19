MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department released a COVID-19 update.
PCR test results has increased moderately since mid-July, according to the Shelby County Health Department Office of Epidemiology.
Data show the most recent 7-day weekly average, compiled on August 12, 2023, indicated 559 positive cases per week in Shelby County, officials said.
This statistic only included PCR tests reported by laboratories, not home tests.
As of August 14, 2023, there have been 20 COVID-19 positive patients in area hospitals, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
The Shelby County Health Department Office of Epidemiology continue to monitor COVID-19 public health indicators.
