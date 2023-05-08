WATCH: Covington officials evaluate plans for 2 schools after setback for temporary buildings

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Beginning May 8, students at Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle School start an alternative in-person learning school schedule.

Plans for these students, whose schools were damaged by a tornado that rumbled through Tipton County on March 31, were to soon start attending temporary school structures in a nearby park.

RELATED: GROUNDWATER ISSUES AT COVINGTON PARK DELAY CONSTRUCTION OF TEMPORARY SCHOOLS

RELATED: BUSINESS COMMIT TO PAY, BUILD TEMPORARY SCHOOL STRUCTURES AFTER STORM DAMAGES 2 IN TIPTON COUNTY

RELATED: COVINGTON REUILTS AFTER TORNADO DESTROYES ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE SCHOOLS

However, school officials were notified last week that construction managers became aware of groundwater issues at Cobb Park.

School officials notified parents on May 5 that city coding officials, fire marshal, engineers and others would meet this week to reassess the situation.

The students were to complete end-of-the-school year state testing on May 5.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News