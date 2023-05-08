COVINGTON, Tenn. - Beginning May 8, students at Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle School start an alternative in-person learning school schedule.
Plans for these students, whose schools were damaged by a tornado that rumbled through Tipton County on March 31, were to soon start attending temporary school structures in a nearby park.
However, school officials were notified last week that construction managers became aware of groundwater issues at Cobb Park.
School officials notified parents on May 5 that city coding officials, fire marshal, engineers and others would meet this week to reassess the situation.
The students were to complete end-of-the-school year state testing on May 5.
