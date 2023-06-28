MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Of all the car burglaries we’ve seen lately, this may be the strangest.
Thieves used one car to push another out of the parking lot.
But what did a Covington Pike business owner say was the most frustrating part?
The long delay to get police to show up after a burglary.
“Everybody is fed up and sick of how police (are) responding,” said Abdullah Abunasrah, the general manager of Carz Inc.
He shared his frustrations over a string of burglaries Fox13 has documented on Covington Pike.
For the first time in almost two years, smash-and-grab thieves stole two vehicles from Carz Inc.
“It took about five hours to steal those two cars,” Abunasrah said.
The crooks stole a Cadillac in the most unusual way — by using one car to push the stolen one out the lot.
The manager said they do not leave keys on the property and all cars are unlocked.
Eventually, the thieves were able to program a key for the stolen car.
Abunasrah said they found the stolen car about 9 miles up the road at the intersection of Yale Street and Covington Pike.
“They came back about 45 minutes later," he said. "Since they didn’t see any police or anybody here, they took another car and did the same thing again."
The crooks went on social media and posted a video of them doing donuts in a parking lot with the stolen car.
The general manager is outraged, frustrated and demands for change.
He said he found the names of the men responsible.
But when he gave his information to Memphis Police, he said they didn’t investigate the suspects.
“Not once did the police show up," Abunasrah said. "The police don’t care. They know the judges are going to release them as soon as they caught."
FOX13 reached out to MPD about the owner's claims Wednesday morning and did not hear back.
So, we reached out to Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr.
Smiley Jr. said the new city budget with a 14% salary increase for MPD will help recruit more officers and alleviate the response times.
