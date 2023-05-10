COVINGTON, Tenn. - Covington Police are seeking information about a drive-in shooting at two residences on May 8.
No one was injured.
Two residences were struck by gunfire on West Pleasant Road.
The man stood outside the homes, fired the shots, then left in a tan or champagne four-door Cadillac.
A gray Oldsmobile Alero was also identified by police in connection to the shooting.
Video images captured the incident, the suspect and the cars.
The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.
“We are seeking the assistance of the community to identify the suspect and his whereabouts,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.
“I am thankful that there were not any injuries from this incident and thankful to those who are cooperating to assist us in breaking this case.”
Anyone has information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.
Tips can be sent through Covington Police Department’s Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.
