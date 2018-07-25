Cox Enterprises to pursue strategic options for ownership of Cox Media Group TV stations

We have news to share about the company that owns FOX13.
Cox Enterprises Tuesday announced it plans to pursue strategic options for ownership of Cox Media Group’s 14 television stations, including FOX13 here in Memphis.
That could mean merging or partnering with another large ownership group.
The company says this is the beginning of the process and expects it will take six months to a year until any deal is complete.
In addition to the 14 TV stations Cox owns or has interest in, the media group division also owns two newspapers and dozens of radio stations – today’s announcement only impacts the company’s TV division.
For our viewers – no reason to expect any changes to the product you rely on. We remain committed to serving our Mid-South community.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}