MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another crash-and-grab business robbery in Memphis.
That was when police said crooks used a car to crash into a store and give them access to take what they want.
This time it happened at a jewelry store on Getwell Road about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
It was a sight to see as Memphis Police investigated a break-in involving this car thieves used to crash in to MUFASA Memphis Jeweler.
Investigators said it’s unclear what all the crooks took from the store.
People who frequent the shopping center around MUFASA said they are concerned the crime will get worse.
The crash-and-grab at Mufasa’s is the latest in a string of large-scale break-ins at businesses in Memphis over the last few months.
Over the summer we have told you about break-ins at Cunningham’s Jewelry in Crosstown, Urban Outfitters in Cooper Young and for the umpteenth time thieves breaking into Buster's Liquors in East Memphis.
Memphis Police confirmed the car used to smash into the building this morning and then left behind was stolen.
Entry was achieved by driving what appears to be a Chevy Malibu, in reverse, into the front windows.
The car, police later reported was stolen, remained at the store.
The smash-and-grab style crime has become a notable happening in the area over the past several months in which criminals use cars, trucks and sledgehammers to burst through glass windows, then steal in a dash.
At least three different liquor stores have been targeted for smash-and-grab activity including one - Busters - on multiple occasions.
RELATED: BURGLARS TARGET BUSTER'S LIQUOR STORE A THIRD TIME, POLICE REPORT
In June, Memphis Police released information about at seven-month operation that resulted indictments and later arrests of 15 people alleged to be part of a series of smash-and-grab burglaries.
RELATED: 15 INDICTED IN POLICE STING TARGETING MEMPHIS SMASH-AND-GRAB BURGLARIES, MPD SAYS
MPD officials called the efforts Operation Broken Bottles, describing the organized activity "mob-like."
