mt moriah accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are injured after a crash that involved a 18-wheeler in East Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

MPD said that the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon near Mount Moriah and Quince Road.

One man was sent to St Francis Hospital in non-critical condition, and one woman was sent to Baptist East Memorial in non-critical condition, MPD said.

At this time, officers are working to clear that scene.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News