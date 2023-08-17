MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are injured after a crash that involved a 18-wheeler in East Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD said that the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon near Mount Moriah and Quince Road.
One man was sent to St Francis Hospital in non-critical condition, and one woman was sent to Baptist East Memorial in non-critical condition, MPD said.
At this time, officers are working to clear that scene.
