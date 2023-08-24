MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are injured after a crash that involved a motorcycle, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
The crash happened at noon on Thursday near Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street, MPD said.
One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, and the other person was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD are also asking travelers to use alternative routes.
