WATCH: Crash involving off-duty officer sends one to hospital, Memphis Fire said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash Monday night involving an off-duty police officer sent one person to the hospital, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). 

The collision between a pickup truck and a car happened near Covington Pike and Interstate 40 about 9:30 p.m. Monday night, MFD said. 

One person involved in the crash was sent to Methodist Hospital North, according to MFD. 

FOX13 has reached out to the Memphis Police Department to learn more about that officer's condition and what led to the crash. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News