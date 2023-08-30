Collierville Crash

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police Department (CPD) is reporting that both sides of I-269 are shut down due to a crash.

CPD notified their audience around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Collierville crash Scene

It is at the mile marker 4.8. and south of Wolf River.

CPD are asking travelers to avoid the area at this time.

