COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police Department (CPD) is reporting that both sides of I-269 are shut down due to a crash.
CPD notified their audience around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
It is at the mile marker 4.8. and south of Wolf River.
CPD are asking travelers to avoid the area at this time.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Neighbors sick of constant truck crashes at low-hanging bridge in Downtown Memphis
- Man accused of shooting doctor to death in Collierville to undergo further mental evaluation
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives