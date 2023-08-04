MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As Parkway Village residents came to the Marathon gas station Friday morning, they were shocked to find a totaled Honda Accord in the middle of the intersection of Winchester Road and Outland Road after a crash with a MATA bus.
The crash, which happened just after 8:30 a.m., sent four people to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
“Slow down. That’s crazy, that’s really crazy,” a community member said.
Two women were taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition, one man was taken in non-critical condition and another woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
“I heard a loud big ol’ boom and I came out and looked out and the car was into the bus. Middle of the bus,” said a community member.
Debris from the collision was scattered on the road.
The blue Honda Accord had severe damage on the driver’s side, but the MATA bus sustained minimal damage.
“She ran a red light, and the bus stopped her,” said a community member.
FOX13 spoke with drivers at the Marathon Gas station about the crash.
Several said there is a lot of reckless driving that happens at the intersection, including running red lights, doing donuts and more.
"People be texting and driving, speeding and doing everything," said Marshay Jones, a community member. "That’s how wrecks be happening."
