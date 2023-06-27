MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A public safety organization said that since a Tennessee gun law passed 9 years ago, gun thefts from cars have "skyrocketed" in Memphis.
The Shelby County Commission points partial blame that at a 2014 General Assembly law that removed a need for gun owners to get a permit in order to possess a gun in a car.
A very recent related crime illustrates the ongoing struggles for local law enforcement to curtail the particular offense:
Memphis Police released a video to the public, to garner information, about a man seen June 20 breaking into a Jeep Wrangler parked at a medical building lot, while another man with him serves as a lookout. Once inside the Jeep, the man took a handgun from its console.
In 2022, almost 2,500 guns were reported stolen from vehicles compared to only 287 in 2011, before the law was changed, the release notes.
It adds that during the first quarter of 2023 (January-March), 617 guns were reported stolen from vehicles in Memphis.
