MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tens of thousands of MLGW customers are still without power three days after a storm rolled through.
Many fear risks to their health, like dehydration or heat stroke, as they ride out the heat wave with no air conditioning in their homes.
Now, though, another fear is coming into focus: Opportunistic criminals taking advantage of the region’s weakened state as security measures many take for granted fail due to the blackouts.
The outages have caused security measures many take for granted to fail. Those facing trouble may have trouble calling 911 due to cell phone lines being down or their phone not having enough charge. Even simpler devices like porch lights are no longer available for many.
“I’m going to tell you right now, it’s free game for criminals right now,” Joshua Sandlin, who lives in a North Memphis neighborhood that has been without power since the storm, said. “I’ve got people that I know around the block that just stay up all night waiting for (expletive) like that. They come into the wrong neighborhood, then they come into the wrong neighborhood.”
Sandlin said he caught three teens trying to break into cars near his house weeks ago and let them off with a warning. He spotted them again Tuesday afternoon, so he took to the road, driving door-to-door warning his neighbors to be on the lookout.
“I saw this kid with a ski mask and medical gloves on,” he said. “I literally just caught them again less than thirty minutes ago, still scoping these houses out. I told them next time they do it, I’m going to have to teach them a lesson.”
One homeowner told FOX13 he purchased a security camera after a rash of car break-ins. It is meant to turn on a light and notify him every time someone steps on his driveway. The camera is useless without electricity to power it.
“I just got a generator for $1,000 bucks earlier today, my man, and I’m going to make sure my family is straight tonight,” Sandlin said Tuesday.
Sandlin said the first thing he did after purchasing his generator was bring his security cameras back online. Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to afford or even find a generator, though.
“All I’m going to say is, I’m going to chill with me and my AR outside of my house and just try to relax,” Sandlin said. “I’ve had my enhanced handgun permit for two years and I’m not afraid to use it if push comes to shove, you know?”
FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Department about crime during the blackouts. A spokesperson said he was not aware of incidents involving thieves targeting those without power.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Replacement SNAP benefits offered for those who lost power, food following severe storms
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- 'That is completely dangerous': Driver caught on video doing donuts in front of police
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives