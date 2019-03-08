  • Kitten returned after being stolen from humane society

    Updated:

    UPDATE: The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County says the missing kitten, Mavis, has been returned.

    Two people are wanted for questioning after they allegedly stole a kitten from the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County.

    The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a video of the suspects Friday morning. The pair is accused of taking a cat named Mavis.

    Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the cat is asked to call 901-222-5600.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories