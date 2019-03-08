Kitten returned after being stolen from humane society

UPDATE: The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County says the missing kitten, Mavis, has been returned.
Two people are wanted for questioning after they allegedly stole a kitten from the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County.
SCSO is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two people featured in this video. The pair reportedly stole a kitten named Mavis from the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/Hu3KMMK0Rh— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 8, 2019
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a video of the suspects Friday morning. The pair is accused of taking a cat named Mavis.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects, or the whereabouts of Mavis, is encouraged to contact detectives at 901-222-5600. pic.twitter.com/J5FlpCNQ9z— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 8, 2019
Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the cat is asked to call 901-222-5600.
