MEMPHIS, Tenn. - CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County has doubled the amount of its cash awards in tips to help identify murder suspects in the Mid-South.
The amount that may be awarded can now be up to $4,000 in each case, according to a press release.
CrimeStoppers moved from $1,000 to $2,000 in three years, according to the executive director, David Wayne Brown.
“We decided to act with a dramatic number to encourage more tips in the face of increases in serious felonies, gun violence and especially in the murder rate,” he said. “As of yesterday, the number of first- and second-degree murders stood at 189. We have said to ourselves, ‘If not now, when?"
Brown pointed out that the murder awards come in spurts as information is collected and passed on to CrimeStoppers for its citizen Awards Committee to decide on award amounts.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot and killed in parking lot of Whitehaven Kroger identified by family
- Three people injured after Berclair shooting, police say
- Department of Justice opening up civil rights investigation into Memphis Police Department
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives