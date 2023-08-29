MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Information leading to arrests in any of 12 different murders could now be worth $10,000, CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced on Tuesday.
“My child didn’t deserve it,” said Michelle Collins, the mother of Ja’Kobe White, a 16-year-old shot and killed in May of 2021.
White’s case is among the 12 cases that now qualify for a $10,000 reward through CrimeStoppers.
All of the murders are separate cases, but CrimeStoppers believes they represent a cross-section of killings in Memphis and Shelby County over the past four years.
“No mother deserves to feel the pain of losing a child,” Collins added.
CrimeStoppers said at least one of the cases is likely linked to gang retaliation.
They said some of the cases are well known while others may have been forgotten except by investigators and family members.
CrimeStoppers said the anonymous donors contributed $85,000 to make the rewards possible.
The remainder of the funds will come from money budgeted by CrimeStoppers, bringing the total amount available for payouts to $120,000, the agency said.
Memphis Police emphasize all the tips that come in are anonymous.
“I don’t know what I can do to convince our community members that’s it’s anonymous. I don’t know of a case where some retaliation came back to a citizen," said Chief C.J. Davis with the Memphis Police Department. "I just ask from a leadership level here in the Memphis Police Department that we’re not going to breach our trust … that if you step forward and assist us we’re going to make sure nothing comes back to harm you.”
The murders that CrimeStoppers is offering $10,000 a piece for information leading to charges for a suspect are:
- Ja'Kobe White, 16, of Memphis, killed May 2, 2021
- Andrew Rainer, 22, of Memphis, killed October 3, 2021
- Larry Thorn, 27, of Memphis, killed January 10, 2023
- Vanity Macklin, 33, of Southaven, killed May 3, 2022
- Akeem Brown, 17, of Memphis, killed May 21, 2023
- Glenn Cofield, 57, of Memphis, killed June 7, 2019
- Marlon Bobo, 29, of Memphis, killed March 20, 2022
- Jeffrey Miller, 22, of Memphis, killed March 20, 2022
- Donald Ertler, 64, of Memphis, killed December 31, 2021
- Xavier Tankersley, 17 of Memphis, killed March 5, 2023
- Darwin Hill, 29, of Memphis, killed January 21, 2023
CrimeStoppers is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to charges in the murder of Chadric Henderson on May 4, 2022.
FOX13 covered many of these cases when they happened.
Ja'Kobe White was shot death while sitting inside of a car with another teen off of Masterson Street.
Andrew Rainer was a Rhodes College student who was shot and killed during a home invasion, according to police.
Larry Thorn, a middle school secretary, was found shot to death in a church parking lot.
Vanity Macklin was shot while she and her two sons were in a car.
Glen Cofield was a prominent Memphis businessman who was shot and killed after a fundraiser for St. Jude.
Xavier Tankersley was a varsity athlete at Melrose High School, according to MaxPreps.
CrimeStoppers said that one of the 12 is believed to have died due to gang retaliation.
The organization said that the 12 cases were chosen, in part, because authorities believe just a single tip with helpful information could lead to charges for the people responsible in those cases.
