MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dangerous gunplay with high-powered weapons on the streets of Memphis was yet again caught on camera.
On Thursday morning, the Memphis Police Department shared two new examples of the violence happening in the city nearly every day.
FOX13 had a law enforcement expert take a look at video from some of the latest incidents.
He said the videos display a disturbing trend: criminals opting for weapons that pack a much bigger punch than handguns.
Bennie Cobb, a longtime veteran of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team turned security trainer and law enforcement analyst reviewed video of a shooting on Airways Boulevard that sent a man to the hospital last Thursday.
The suspect can be seen brandishing a weapon much larger than the handguns typically used in street crimes.
“It looks like what they call a baby AR or a mini-AR. It doesn’t have the stock on it,” Cobb said. “You can hold it in one hand and it’s almost half the size of what they normally would be.”
Another clip shows two people police said fired shots at apartments on West Virginia Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 3. One of the suspects can be seen carrying a similar weapon.
Two men with rifles were walking around when they began shooting, leaving bullet holes in two nearby apartments, MPD said. Luckily, no one was injured in the gunfire, according to police.
Surveillance video shows both men walking around a parking lot with rifles.
A week later, Memphis Police were still looking for those two men responsible.
Cobb said over the last 10 years, more and more criminals are opting to use rifles insted of handguns.
“ARs, the rifles and the mini-ARs and the AK-47s,” he said. “They are the weapons of choice now for the streets.”
He said they can be found at similar prices to handguns but are more intimidating and pack a larger punch.
“The rifles are more deadly and hold more rounds than the average handgun,” Cobb said.
Cobb said law enforcement is aware of the trend and is on alert, but the bigger risk is for the average people who could be targeted or caught in the crossfire.
“The citizens don’t really understand what’s out there, the amount of danger, injury and death that can be inflicted by one of these rifles,” he said.
Memphis police have not identified any of the suspects in the videos.
Those with information on the crimes are asked to reach out to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
