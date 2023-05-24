MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Results from the state-wide mandated 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program (TCAP) exams are in, and for third-grade students, the numbers are especially critical due to a Tennessee law that puts pressure on them to meet proficiency English-language levels.
While statewide, 60% percent of third graders failed to score high enough on the reading and writing test, in Memphis-Shelby County Schools - one of the largest public school districts in the state - the results have not been released.
Parents were notified by MSCS Monday, May 22, whether their third-grader passed, or needed to retake the test, which is being held today through Friday, May 26.
Some students who did not meet required levels may be eligible to appeal individual results.
Several Shelby County municipal school districts released their test results.
In Germantown, 3.2 percent of students may need to retake the test, 7.3% in Collierville, 30.7% in Lakeland and 12% in Bartlett.
Students who do not meet proficiency levels from the retake test can attend summer school or receive tutoring, in order to be be promoted to the fourth grade.
Students who are English learners with less than two years of ELA instruction and students with reading disabilities or suspected disabilities are exempt from third grade retention.
