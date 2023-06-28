MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Summertime is the time when people like to cool off - especially in a pool or body of water.
With its popularity comes an increase in drowning perils and safety issues.
Water safety is important for kids, as well as adults, who may find themselves in a situation where they have to save someone else's life.
Or perhaps their own.
In Memphis, where drowning tragedies are historically higher for Black and Brown children due to lack of available swim safety instruction, opportunities are critical.
One instructor advises that one basic and easy maneuver most anyone can learn is turning over on your back in the water - a simple way to swim or stay above the water.
