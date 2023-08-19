MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Following news of eight people shot in Downtown Memphis, the Memphis Police Department is hoping a new traffic plan will help curb crime. We’ve found that some people see the plan as an inconvenience, but the big question remaining is whether it will make downtown streets safer.
“Memphis has become the wild, wild west. This is the home of the lawless,” native Memphian April Douglass told us as she headed down Beale Street to take part in scheduled weekend plans, with hopes her evening wraps safely.
“We shouldn’t have to be made to feel like we are living in fear,” Douglass said.
Following multiple violent incidents, including a local police officer being assaulted while on duty, Saturday marked the second day MPD’s new traffic plan was tested on downtown streets and routes. Our team spotted Memphis police and Shelby County deputies getting into position as early as 5 p.m. However, residents like Douglass still question the significance of the new changes.
“They just have a bigger police presence just to quiet people down. From my experience it’s not going to last,” she said. “Just because you re-routed, to me that means you’re just re-routing the violence somewhere else.”
Various intersections, including Second Street at Peabody Place are closed off to traffic. MPD’s plan includes multiple block offs and barricades, diverting traffic to other routes, but not everyone considers these changes an inconvenience.
“I felt more safe coming than usual,” Memphis native Christy Watson told us. “I don’t have to worry about crime because the police down here.”
The “New Pedestrian Friendly Traffic Control Plan” took effect Friday, August 18th.
